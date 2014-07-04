Ecuador's Valencia keen on a move to Europe

Valencia has scored seven goals in his last seven matches for Ecuador, with three coming at the Brazil showpiece.

His heroics were not enough to book Ecuador's place in the tournament's last 16 but they did put him firmly on the radar of many clubs.

The 24-year-old plays his club football for Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX but sees his future elsewhere.

"It would be a good moment to move to Europe, after what I have done in Mexico and at the World Cup," Valencia told TV Azteca, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I really like Italian football but if this jump to Europe happens, I will welcome it and try to do my best wherever I go."

When quizzed about reported interest from Spain, Valencia acknowledged the chance would be too good to turn down.

"These are the best leagues in the world. If there is an opportunity to move to one of them, you have to do it," he added.

Valencia scored 18 goals in 23 Liga MX appearances for Pachuca last term.