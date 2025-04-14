Manchester United linked with signing Ederson - right from under noses of Manchester City: report

Manchester United are hoping to steal Ederson from under the noses of Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Though they remain hopeful of success in the Europa League, Manchester United are looking to put a poor season behind them in the summer as Ruben Amorim gets to grips with his squad and initiates a major overhaul.

That will involve moving as many players on as possible so that the Portuguese boss can bring players to Old Trafford more suited to his style of play, with key targets now being lined up.

Manchester United lead race to sign Ederson

Manchester United are set to look completely different next term (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United will have to sell before they can buy players in the summer, otherwise they risk flouting the Premier League's PSRs. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are all set to depart and bring in funds for some spending, but Amorim would ideally make even more in order to rebuld the side.

That's because the Red Devils already have a shortlist of key players they want to bring in for the 2025/26 season, including Brazilian star Ederson.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Manchester United are the frontrunners in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who could be available for around €60m to bring to Old Trafford.

Amorim is reportedly a huge fan of the Brazilian after facing him four times last season with Sporting Lisbon, while there's also a good relationship between the two sides following the transfers of Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund in recent seasons.

Ederson has also been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City and Liverpool this year, with both reportedly interested in signing him during the winter window.

Manchester United are looking to steal the 25-year-old from under their noses, however, with his displays in defensive midfield seen as the perfect way to replace Casemiro.

Ederson in action for Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United might have to rely on winning the Europa League in order to sign Ederson, with that avenue the only way they can reach the Champions League next term. The Bergamo-based side are on course for a top-four Serie A finish, making it unlikely Ederson would agree to leaving if Manchester United aren't in the competition.

Ederson is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, but he still has two years remaining on his contract.