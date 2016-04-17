Eden Hazard is one of the best players in the world - Thorgan

Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Thorgan feels his brother Eden remains one of the best players in the world and is keen to play alongside the Chelsea man and younger brother Kylian at some stage in the future.

Eden has been struggling to find his best form at Chelsea this campaign after an impressive 2014-15 season that saw him win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The former Lille playmaker has scored just two goals for Chelsea this season, but Thorgan - who joined Chelsea along with Eden in 2012 but never played alongside his sibling in an official game - believes his older brother still holds the edge over him.

"I hope one day we can all play in the same team, Eden, [Ujpest midfielder] Kylian and I, that would be great. I don't know if it will be possible at a big club, but maybe at some point in the future," Thorgan told Marca.

"Could I play in the same team as Eden again? I do not know which team I could play for, so at the moment it is difficult. I am not at the same level as Eden, he is one of the best players in the world.

"I have to improve and work hard to play with him but one day I'd love to.

"My idols used to be [Zinedine] Zidane, Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho but now I have more of a role model in my brother Eden. I don't have idols anymore."