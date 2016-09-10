Eder 'sorry' for Euro 2016 winner

Eder is "a little bit sorry" that he scored Portugal's winner in the Euro 2016 final against France after receiving a negative reaction from supporters in Ligue 1.

The forward's extra-time goal was enough for Portugal to claim a first major honour and deny the hosts on their own soil at the Stade de France in July.

Eder plies his domestic trade in Ligue 1 for Lille and has received a backlash from the terraces in the early stages of the season.

The 28-year-old hopes that in time the situation will settle down.

"I'm a little bit sorry to have scored against France. I have many friends here. I play in Ligue 1," he told L'Equipe.

"But I've done the best I could for my country. I didn't know it would cause such an outcry. I'm trying to play the best I can and hopefully this settles [down]."

Eder made a permanent switch to Lille in the close-season after a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.

The former Swansea City forward is yet to score this term, but is confident he will start producing the goods soon.

He added: "I've set my personal bar at a minimum of 10 goals this season and a good place for the team in the standings.

"I understand the expectations, but I need some more time."