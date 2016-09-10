Eder 'sorry' for Euro 2016 winner
After a negative reaction from fans in Ligue 1, Eder admits he is "sorry" for scoring Portugal's winner at Euro 2016.
Eder is "a little bit sorry" that he scored Portugal's winner in the Euro 2016 final against France after receiving a negative reaction from supporters in Ligue 1.
The forward's extra-time goal was enough for Portugal to claim a first major honour and deny the hosts on their own soil at the Stade de France in July.
Eder plies his domestic trade in Ligue 1 for Lille and has received a backlash from the terraces in the early stages of the season.
The 28-year-old hopes that in time the situation will settle down.
"I'm a little bit sorry to have scored against France. I have many friends here. I play in Ligue 1," he told L'Equipe.
"But I've done the best I could for my country. I didn't know it would cause such an outcry. I'm trying to play the best I can and hopefully this settles [down]."
Eder made a permanent switch to Lille in the close-season after a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.
The former Swansea City forward is yet to score this term, but is confident he will start producing the goods soon.
He added: "I've set my personal bar at a minimum of 10 goals this season and a good place for the team in the standings.
"I understand the expectations, but I need some more time."
