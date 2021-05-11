Edinburgh City to face Dumbarton in Scottish League One play-off final

Edinburgh City and Dumbarton secured their place in the Scottish League One play-off final.

Josh Campbell struck a late goal for the Citizens to draw 2-2 against Elgin at Ainslie Park, which was enough to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Following a goalless first leg, the Sons made sure of progress on their return to the C&G Systems Stadium after a goal from Jamie Wilson proved enough for a 1-0 victory over Stranraer, who missed a second-half penalty.

Campbell had scored the only goal in the first leg, and his strike on Tuesday night with just two minutes left proved decisive.

Elgin took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute from a header from Darryl McHardy, but the Citizens were soon level through Daniel Handling.

The visitors, though, were back in front just before half-time when McHardy nodded in again from Archie MacPhee’s cross.

With time running out, Edinburgh keeper Calum Antell made a smart save from Kane Hester before Campbell had the final say with a long-range strike.

In Tuesday night’s other tie, Dumbarton saw an early 25-yard free-kick from Ross Forbes rattle the crossbar before Wilson saw his effort saved by Blues keeper Greg Fleming.

Wilson, though, was not to be denied as he broke the deadlock with a low strike in the 36th minute after the visitors defence failed to clear a long pass.

Stranraer were handed a way back into the tie when they were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Stuart Carswell fouled Thomas Orr, but Ruari Paton’s spot-kick hit a post.

With nine minutes left, Blues defender Sean Burns saw his shot deflected onto the crossbar as Dumbarton closed out a hard-earned victory.