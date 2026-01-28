Benfica vs Real Madrid live streams, TV channels, and how to watch Champions League clash as Jose Mourinho reunites with former club

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho is set for a reunion with his former club on Wednesday evening

Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid today as Jose Mourinho attempts to spoil the party for his former side in the UEFA Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Benfica are 29th in the 36-team table and are two points adrift of the final qualification spot, with work to do as they host the European veterans.

Mourinho's side needs to win if they are to progress, but probably face the toughest test possible in Lisbon this evening.

Real Madrid are in the driving seat and know a win will see them avoid the play-off round and qualify as a top-eight finisher in the league phase.

Kylian Mbappe is the competition's top scorer with 11 goals and you can put your house on him netting at the Estadio da Luz.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the UK

Benfica vs Real Madrid will be live on TNT Sports Extra on TV in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Benfica vs Real Madrid will be live on TNT Sports Extra on TV in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the US

Benfica vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Benfica vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in Australia

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Benfica vs Real Madrid live via Stan Sport.

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Benfica vs Real Madrid live via Stan Sport.

Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Champions League preview

Benfica suffered a horrendous start to the competition, losing four on the spin against Qarabag, Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen.

Since then, they have seen something of a revival after wins over Ajax and Benfica, but did lose to Juventus last time out and have work to do against Real.

Qualification is no longer in their own hands, and although they can still mathematically claim one of the final six play-off spots, they need favours elsewhere to also go their way.

Alexander Bah (knee), Samuel Soares (muscle), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle) and Henrique Araujo (muscle) are all out of action, while Richard Rios is also lacking fitness and might not feature either.

Real Madrid are comfortably looking at avoiding the play-off section should they win in Portugal.

Despite parting ways with Xabi Alonso, Madrid have only lost against Liverpool and Man City so far, continuing their quest for yet another European crown this season.

Los Blancos have won three straight matches across all competitions before this clash, including a 2-0 victory away at Villarreal over the weekend, which leaves them hot on the heels of Barcelona in La Liga.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are just one victory away from securing direct qualification to the last 16, but will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee).

FourFourTwo's prediction

Benfica 1-3 Real Madrid

Madrid are masters of the big occasions in Europe and will probably go through even if they lose. We still think they will win comfortably in Lisbon.