EFL lifts Cardiff City's transfer embargo after club pays first instalment for Emiliano Sala

The English Football League (EFL) has lifted the transfer embargo placed on Cardiff City, after the Welsh side payed the first instalment of the £15 million transfer fee to Nantes for Emiliano Sala.

Sala died in a plane crash in 2019 while travelling from Nantes to Cardiff during the January transfer window.

Cardiff refused to pay the first instalment of the fee they had agreed with Nantes for the Argentine striker, insisting Sala was not officially registered as their player, and, therefore, they did not need to pay Nantes any part of the transfer fee.

FIFA ruled differently, however, stating they had to pay Nantes. Cardiff then appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which eventually concurred with FIFA, upholding the governing body's initial decision regarding the legal validity of the transfer agreement for Sala, meaning Cardiff had to pay.

CAS delivered that verdict in September 2022, with FIFA and the EFL sanctioning Cardiff with a three-window transfer embargo, starting this January.

Cardiff have now paid Nantes £7 million for the first instalment of the agreed fee, leading to the EFL lifting the embargo.

The first instalment agreed between the clubs would initially have been £5.3 million, but interest accrued over the past three years means Cardiff had to pay an extra £1.7 million.

While the EFL has lifted its sanctions on the Welsh club, FIFA is yet to confirm whether it has done the same.

The Championship side are still continuing legal discussions, though, with their appeal now going to a Swiss Federal Court.

Cardiff currently sit 20th in the Championship after 26 games, two points and two places above the relegation zone. With the EFL now lifting their sanctions on Cardiff, crucial signings can be made by manager Mark Hudson to try and steer the club clear of dropping into League One.