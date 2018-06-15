Egypt 0 Uruguay 1: Gimenez winner spares Suarez's blushes
Luis Suarez missed several chances for Uruguay in their World Cup opener, but Jose Gimenez's header defeated Egypt.
Jose Gimenez spared the blushes of Uruguay's all-star forwards with a 90th-minute winner to see off Egypt 1-0 in their World Cup opener.
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani each passed up opportunities to clinch the points against a Pharaohs side who kept Mohamed Salah on the bench, but it was centre-back Gimenez who proved the hero.
After the excitement of Group A rivals Russia's goal frenzy a day earlier, there was a serious lack of invention on show in Ekaterinburg.
Suarez missed two golden opportunities as goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy excelled, before Cavani struck the post with a late free-kick, seemingly sealing a point for Egypt on their return to the finals.
But Gimenez rose highest to meet a set-piece and bury a header past El-Shenawy, celebrating a fine end to a week in which he signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid.
Egypt offered little in Salah's absence and are now under pressure heading into a clash with Russia, while Uruguay - and particularly Suarez - can breathe a sigh of relief.
