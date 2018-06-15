Egypt 0 Uruguay 1: Gimenez winner spares Suarez's blushes

Jose Gimenez spared the blushes of Uruguay's all-star forwards with a 90th-minute winner to see off Egypt 1-0 in their World Cup opener.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani each passed up opportunities to clinch the points against a Pharaohs side who kept Mohamed Salah on the bench, but it was centre-back Gimenez who proved the hero.

After the excitement of Group A rivals Russia's goal frenzy a day earlier, there was a serious lack of invention on show in Ekaterinburg.

Suarez missed two golden opportunities as goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy excelled, before Cavani struck the post with a late free-kick, seemingly sealing a point for Egypt on their return to the finals.

But Gimenez rose highest to meet a set-piece and bury a header past El-Shenawy, celebrating a fine end to a week in which he signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

Egypt offered little in Salah's absence and are now under pressure heading into a clash with Russia, while Uruguay - and particularly Suarez - can breathe a sigh of relief.