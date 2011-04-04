Egypt league games could be played in private

The league has been disrupted since the popular uprising in January which led to the toppling of president Hosni Mubarak.

It was due to restart on April 13 but has now been postponed indefinitely after the pitch invasion at an African Champions League match in Cairo on Saturday led to nine injuries.

"I will hold a series of meetings with officials to discuss the situation and work out a final solution for the resumption of the competition," Egyptian Football Association president Samir Zaher said on the association's website on Monday.

"We could play matches behind closed doors and also on the pitches of the armed forces."

Only five matches in two African club competitions have been allowed in the country since the mass demonstrations.

On Saturday, angry supporters of Zamalek invaded the pitch and attacked the Algerian referee and players of Tunisian opponents Club Africain after a late appeal for a penalty was turned down.

Former African champions Zamalek could now face expulsion from the competition and a hefty fine.

On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said its disciplinary committee would hear possible charges against the Cairo club when it meets in South Africa later this month.