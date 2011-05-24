El Tel sympathises with Wenger over Wilshere

The Gunners' boss has come under severe criticism for arguing that Wilshere should not feature for Stuart Pearce's side in Denmark next month, as it could harm the starlet's future following an arduous first full season playing for Arsenal.

Wilshere has since been omitted from the squad - although he has been selected in the senior party to play Switzerland in a Euro 2012 qualifier.

However, Venables told FourFourTwo.com that he can appreciate Wenger's situation.

“We’re all selfish,” the former England boss said. “If you’re at the club, you think about what’s best for the club, and if you’re with the international team, you think about the international side of it. The fixtures now are horrific."

Venables described a similar situation he faced as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

“I had the same problem with Nicky Barmby. We had an FA Cup semi final against Arsenal, but he was called up to the England Under-19s. He had to go, and we were without him for the game.

“At the end of the day it’s about having a bit of common sense and making sure the right thing is done.”

Wilshere has said he is “frustrated” to be left out of Pearce’s squad, but feels the decision was probably correct.

“I said I wanted to go, but was concerned with my fitness. The stats they showed me scared me a bit,” the young midfielder stated.

“As much as I’m 19 and can keep going and going, there's going to be a time when you’re going to hit the wall. Maybe that was coming."

By Charlie Skillen