Elche pay debts ahead of appeal against demotion

Elche will take their appeal against relegation from La Liga to a government administrative sports court after announcing they have cleared their tax debts.

Despite finishing 13th in the league last season, Elche were demoted to the Segunda Division for failing to settle tax debts - meaning Eibar were given a reprieve after ending the campaign in the bottom three.

However, Elche have continued to fight the decision to take their Liga place away and released a statement on Friday, claiming they had "fulfilled all the requirements imposed".

Elche's appeal will now be heard at the sports court on June 23, as they attempt to overturn the league's decision.