Eleven trophies and records galore: The best stats from Blanc's PSG reign

Laurent Blanc's departure from Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed, with Unai Emery set to replace him at the Ligue 1 champions.

Former France boss Blanc was hugely successful when it came to domestic action in Paris, but paid the price for three consecutive exits in the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, the 50-year-old leaves PSG with a string of impressive records to his name.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at the some of the key facts and figures behind Blanc's tenure:

72.8 – Blanc's win percentage at PSG is 72.8, the best in the club's history, with Carlo Ancelotti second on 63.6. Blanc won 126 of his 173 games in charge.

4 – Despite his departure being linked to his failure in the Champions League, Blanc has the fourth-best win rate of any Champions League manager to take charge of more than 40 games. His mark of 58.7% makes him the top Frenchman and is only bettered by Pep Guardiola, Frank Rijkaard and Louis van Gaal.

11 – Blanc won 11 out of a possible 12 domestic titles with PSG. The only trophy he did not win was the Coupe de France in 2013-2014, which was his first season.

121 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the most goals under Blanc, with 121 strikes in three years. Edinson Cavani was next on 81, with a huge drop to Lucas Moura (26) in third.

38 – Ibrahimovic also had the most assists during Blanc's reign, making 38. Lucas (28) and Javier Pastore (25) completed the top three, with Angel Di Maria next on 24 despite only being there for one of the outgoing manager's three seasons.

30 – PSG's 2015-16 Ligue 1 title was sealed after only 30 matches – the earliest the top-flight has been won in French football history.

96 – The 96 points racked up by PSG in Ligue 1 last season is also a record. They only lost two of their 38 league matches during the campaign.

102 – PSG scored 102 goals in the league campaign, a highest total in France for 56 years.