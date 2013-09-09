Emenalo defends Chelsea's loan policy

The Premier League side have 24 players out on loan currently - with promising stars Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku securing switches to Liverpool and Everton respectively on deadline day.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois snapped up but subsequently struggling for regular action at Stamford Bridge and having to look elsewhere, the London club have come in for criticism for plundering the market, only to deny other sides from signing talented youngsters.

But Emenalo has pointed to the success that several players have enjoyed on temporary deals, with Kevin de Bruyne featuring heavily so far this term, having spent the previous 18 months out on loan.

"We are trying to find a way because given Financial Fair Play stipulations we need to recruit young and we also need to have a reservoir of talent that we develop," he told the club's official website.

"We identified that for young players, the ages of 18 to 21 is the most difficult time as they wonder if they are good enough for the Chelsea first team and what is next for them.

"We felt it is better for them at that age to go on loan to somewhere where they get visibility and good competition. For psychological and physical reasons that is the best thing to do at that age.

"They test themselves and they feel good about competing at a higher level, and it also gives us a chance to evaluate them and know if they are ready to come back.

"The loan process at Chelsea has become very professional and a good deal of thought has gone into it.

"We don't send players out because we are trying to recover some money, we send them because we want them to play and develop and we want to monitor them.

"We have a system in place that means we keep a close eye on them and the manager knows exactly what is happening at all times."