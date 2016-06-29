Emery a big loss for Sevilla, says Baptista

Former Sevilla forward Julio Baptista insists coach Unai Emery will be a tough act to follow at the Europa League champions following his departure.

The worst kept secret in football was finally confirmed on Tuesday after Emery was appointed coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Emery guided Spanish outfit Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League crowns in three-and-a-half seasons at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

And Baptista, who made a name for himself during his two years in Seville between 2003-2005, knows replacement boss and former Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli has a difficult task on his hands.

"It's a big loss. Emery has shown he can do a very successful job," ex-Brazil international Baptista told Omnisport.

"He has got the club to a high level. Their consistency and work rate.

"The most difficult thing now is to keep the players at a consistent level like Emery has."

In three full seasons at the club, Emery never finished lower than seventh in La Liga.

After replacing Michel in January 2013, Emery helped Sevilla return to European football via a fifth-place finish.

From then on, the 44-year-old led Sevilla to a remarkable three Europa League titles in succession.

Baptista - now playing for Orlando City in MLS - added: "Sevilla have done a great job in getting players that are unknown and turning them into huge players.

"That is the result. Winning Europa League championships, now being one of the top clubs in Europe."