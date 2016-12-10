Emery does not fear PSG sack

Unai Emery does not fear losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain as they prepare to take on Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

PSG have struggled to find their best form ever since Emery replaced Laurent Blanc as the man in charge at the Parc des Princes and have already lost more league games this term than in the entirety of last season.

They sit third in the table heading into the weekend and will fall seven points behind Lucien Favre's men if they lose on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Emery sees no reason for concern just yet, regardless of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's visit in midweek.

"I always think positively," Emery stressed when asked about his future at PSG in case of a defeat versus Nice.

"I am only thinking about improving the team and motivating the players. The president always talks a lot with the staff, with the coach, with the sporting director and the players. He visited the training centre this week. But all the conversations we had were positive.

"I am the coach and I am the one who is responsible. I am working hard to improve things. But we also have to put things into perspective.

"We have done well in the group stages of the Champions League. And we have to look at the past when it comes to Ligue 1. Before last season, the club were in a similar situation. Two years ago, PSG were on 34 points at this stage and three years ago on 37 points. Things are not that bad.

"It is not easy. But Sunday is a good chance to get back on track. Our goal is clear, we want to win Ligue 1."