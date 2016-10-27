Emery emphasises Thiago Silva's importance amid Juve links

Unai Emery has reiterated Thiago Silva's importance to Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours of a move to Juventus.

The Brazilian defender joined PSG in 2012 and has since become the club's captain, but talk of a return to Serie A, where he previously played for AC Milan, has intensified.

Silva's contract is set to expire in 2018, and Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta last week hinted at an interest in signing him.

However, with the 32-year-old back in the Brazil squad after being frozen out under Dunga, Emery insists the centre-back is happy and remains a crucial player for PSG.

"[Thiago Silva] has a lot of experience," he told a news conference. "All the players respect him - as do I.

"I have talked a lot with him. He was called up by Brazil, and he is happy.

"He is very motivated, and he is important for PSG. He has my confidence to help the team to improve."

Thiago Silva has enjoyed a successful spell with PSG, winning Ligue 1 in each of his four seasons with the club, as well as claiming the Coupe de France twice and the Coupe de la Ligue three times.