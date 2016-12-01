Emery feels PSG are slowly making progress

Unai Emery feels Paris Saint-Germain are on the right track following a difficult start to the season.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday courtesy of goals from Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani to leapfrog Monaco into second place in the table, just one point behind surprise leaders Nice.

PSG are now on a 12-game unbeaten run after an indifferent start under Emery and the former Sevilla boss is pleased with the progress they have been making.

"It was an important match to win, for the three points, for the table and because it was a home game," Emery said at a news conference.

"We put in a solid performance against a difficult team that was very compact in defence. Ligue 1 is very competitive, with PSG and other good teams like Lyon, Monaco and Saint-Etienne. This is a strong league.

"But I am mainly thinking about our own performances and it pays off if we do our job. I am satisfied with the two goals and we got some more chances. We are slowly making progression."