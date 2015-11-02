Emery hoping for home comforts in pivotal week for Sevilla

Sevilla coach Unai Emery hopes Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan can prove to be a fortress over the course of a testing week.

Manchester City visit Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, when a Group D defeat for the hosts could result in their elimination from the competition.

On the back of taking on the Premier League leaders, Sevilla then host Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

Emery has overseen three consecutive wins in recent home matches, including a 2-1 triumph over Barcelona at the start of last month.

"They're two of the toughest game we could have in the space of a week," the coach told his pre-match news conference.

"We know here in our home stadium we have a great ability to play against the best teams. We need to make the most of that.

"We need to give them [City] a feel of how difficult it is to come here and play against us.

"Away from home we have found it difficult to find our feet but at home hopefully we can ask questions of Manchester City.

"We are concerned and focused but worried is too strong a word. We know what we have to do in terms of getting a result.

"We know they are going to pose a great threat to us. They are a team that are very well drilled.

"It could be decisive in terms of what happens to us in the competition. We have to be at our best."

City winger Jesus Navas is set for an emotional return to his hometown club, where he spent 10 seasons before moving to Manchester in 2013.

"He is coming home, unfortunately he is playing for the opposition," Emery added.

"I am sure he will be happy and excited to come back."