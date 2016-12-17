Emery: I have PSG president's backing

Unai Emery was defiant after the 2-1 defeat to Guingamp, insisting he would turn it around and still had the support of Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Ligue 1 champions suffered a fourth top-flight loss of the season to remain four points behind leaders Nice, who have a game in hand.

Goals from Yannis Salibur and Nill De Pauw ensured Edinson Cavani's late strike was only a consolation, with pressure building on Emery.

But the Spaniard told beIN Sports: "The championship lasts 38 games. We want to finish first and I think the team will change position, I am sure.

"I spoke with the president before the match and after in the locker room. He's with us. It's tough for everybody, but it's football.

"Now we must work to regain confidence. Our first opportunity is Wednesday [against Lorient]."

On Saturday's match at the Stade de Roudourou, the 45-year-old added: "We played the way we wanted. It was a tough game, they have good players.

"We had the first two chances, but we did not score. We lost a little confidence when we conceded the second goal.

"The team showed character, but not enough to snatch a draw. We are experiencing difficult times."