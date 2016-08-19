Emery keen to make instant impression at Parc des Princes

Unai Emery is relishing his first outing in the Parc des Princes dugout when Paris Saint-Germain entertain Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The defending champions started their quest for a fifth straight title with a battling 1-0 win at Bastia last Friday and Emery is keen to become acquainted with a stadium he only visited for the first time when he was unveiled as Laurent Blanc's successor in July.

"I am eager and excited to discover the Parc des Princes on Sunday," he said.

"This is the first game at home and there is a lot of motivation within the group. We are determined to play well, with energy, and to create an identity.

"We want to win and communicate with supporters. I am impatient. I went to the Parc des Princes once, the day of my presentation. This will be a first. "

Emery will be without forward Jese Rodriguez as he recovers from appendicitis and goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is another member of the PSG squad laid low by illness.

The match comes too soon for Thiago Silva, with Emery earmarking next weekend's trip to Monaco as the likely date for the captain's return.

"Thiago Silva is better," he said, "He will be operational next week, but for this weekend it will be too tight."

Emery echoed the thoughts of PSG player Thiago Motta, who earlier on Friday stated his desire for fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi to remain with the club after Chelsea became the latest team to be linked with his services.

"We talked about all this with Matuidi. I am very pleased with him and he is happy here," Emery added.

"For us, everything is clear. We hope he continues with us. I want to continue the rest of the season with the players I currently have at my disposal.

"My position is clear, I want him here this season."