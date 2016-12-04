Emery: PSG must learn from defeat

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery urged his team to learn and move on from Saturday's stunning defeat, turning his attention to the club's upcoming Champions League fixture.

PSG suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at Montpellier as the Ligue 1 champions missed the opportunity to climb to the top of the table.

Goals from Paul Lasne, Ellyes Skhiri and Ryad Boudebouz condemned PSG to their third defeat of the season and first in the league against Montpellier since 2010.

Speaking afterwards, Emery lamented the result but quickly turned his attention to Tuesday's European clash against Ludogorets.

"We didn't play well, even though I think we started well. But we conceded a first goal just before the break and the second one just after," Emery said.

"It's hard for us. Montpellier were clinical and took advantage of our mistakes. At 2-0, we created a lot of chances to get back into it, but we weren't clinical enough.

"We're now going to think about the game on Tuesday, learn the lessons of this evening, have more motivation, more concentration, not make mistakes and not allow our opponents to get into the game as we did this evening."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "The most important thing is the next game in the Champions League. I hope for the revival of the team. The season starts for us on Tuesday.

"In football, nothing is guaranteed. If you are not at your level, you can lose anywhere."