Emery: There's still room for improvement at PSG

After clinching his first trophy as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery praised his team but still called for improvement.

It was business as usual on Saturday, with Ligue 1 title holders PSG routing Lyon 4-1 to win the Trophee des Champions in Austria.

Three-time-winning Europa League coach Emery, who replaced Laurent Blanc as PSG seek Champions League glory, watched his team dominate from the outset with three first-half goals.

And speaking afterwards, Emery said: "I'm happy with the win and the performance of the team, even if we can improve things.

"The team has worked hard physically throughout the pre-season and continued tonight. We played a tough game, Lyon had the ball possession, but we managed to take over.

"The championship will be difficult but I have confidence in the team to give the best."

Glad to have accomplished the first goal of the season. We have a lot more ground to cover together, August 6, 2016

Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa all starred in the first half.

Pastore set the tone with his ninth-minute opener, before Lucas and Ben Arfa got in on the act prior to the interval.

Layvin Kurzawa added a fourth in the 54th minute, though PSG were unable to keep a clean sheet after Corentin Tolisso scored a late consolation goal.

Angel di Maria played a key role in the victory, teeing up Ben Arfa for PSG's second, while he hit the crossbar in the first half.

Di Maria was full of praise for new boss Emery post-match, adding: "It's never easy to win, much less continue to do so. It was an excellent preparation.

"Everyone played and everyone feels involved. It is important.

"We worked a lot with the new staff and the result shows on the field: the more you press, you go faster forward. The coach asks us a lot but we already see the result with a first title."