Emery: Verratti very important for PSG amid Chelsea links

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery stated Marco Verratti's importance to the French champions as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

There is speculation former Italy boss Antonio Conte is trying to lure Verratti to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Despite signing a new five-year contract with PSG in August, Verratti's future at the capital club appears far from certain, however Emery heaped praise on the 23-year-old Italy international.

"He is very important. He is a player with many qualities. He brings quality to the team and his team-mates," Emery said ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Guingamp.

"There are not a lot of players who play like him. He is one of the most important players at PSG. He has many qualities, he plays with heart and he has a positive state of mind regarding the competition and rivalry. He is exigent and effective.

"When you are his manager, coaching him is easy. You like coaching a player like him. He wants to play every day. Every day he says that he is OK. He is always ready for the team. It is important for the team.

"When he is on the pitch, the team perform much better."