Emery wants Cavani to dethrone Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery believes Edinson Cavani can dethrone Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's all-time top goalscorer.

Cavani scored in the 2-0 win over Angers on Wednesday to take his tally for the reigning Ligue 1 champions to 100 in all competitions.

He still needs 56 more goals to hit Ibrahimovic's figure – with Pauleta also still ahead of the Uruguay international on 109 – but Emery hopes Cavani will one day be crowned as PSG's new top scorer.

"I would like it if Cavani broke Ibrahimovic's record and so would all the fans," said Emery.

"He is very happy and full of confidence at the moment.

"He is humble enough to keep working in order to continue to make progress. He would like to be more efficient in front of goal and he is working on that.

"If he manages to beat Ibrahimovic's record, it is down to his hard work."

Cavani, 29, will be looking to add to his tally when PSG travel to Montpellier on Saturday.