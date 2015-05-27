Emery: We deserved Europa League success

Unai Emery believes Sevilla were full value for their record-breaking UEFA Europa League triumph against Dnipro in Warsaw.

Sevilla's 3-2 victory meant they successfully defended the title they lifted 12 months ago in a penalty shootout against Benfica, as two goals from Carlos Bacca and one from Grzegorz Krychowiak proved decisive on Wednesday.

The Andalusian club also became the first side to win the trophy on four occasions, following their back-to-back successes in 2006 and 2007 when the competition was known as the UEFA Cup.

There was an added bonus for Emery's men, who finished fifth in La Liga, as victory handed them qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

"It has been a lot of work," Emery said. "The whole side worked very well.

"We've had difficulties in all of the games.

"At half-time we spoke about how this competition takes a lot out of you, and that we had to wait for our moment. We deserve this. We have to enjoy it."