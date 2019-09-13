Trending

Emmanuel Adebayor trolls Arsenal fans by ‘celebrating’ anniversary of iconic Manchester City goal

Emmanuel Adebayor has wound up Arsenal fans again after using Instagram to mark the 10th anniversary of his infamous celebration for Manchester City against the Gunners.

The Togolese striker memorably sprinted the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling Arsenal fans on 12 September 2009, just months after departing north London for City.

He was slapped with a two-match ban and a £25,000 fine by the FA for his actions but appears to have no regrets.

Adebayor, who is now 35 and plays in Turkey with Kayserispor, marked the 10-year anniversary with a mischievous Instagram post, predictably prompting a string of angry reactions from Arsenal supporters.

