'I can see the logic with Harry Kane joining Arsenal - he would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw and suits them down to the ground': England captain touted for shock transfer to Tottenham's rivals

Harry Kane has been described as the exact type of player Arsenal need to go from challengers to trophy winners next term, despite his obvious Tottenham connections.

Having come through the academy at Tottenham and making his first team debut in 2010, Kane eventually left north London for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 in search of success. While he failed in that pursuit last term, with the German giants ending trophyless for the first time in over a decade, Kane looks set to finally get his hands of a piece of silverware come the end of this season.

The England captain has been in ridiculous form since joining Bayern, scoring 72 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions while still managing to endear himself to team-mates like Kingsley Coman, too. But with Arsenal crying out for a recognised goalscorer, Kane has been suggested as the perfect target for Mikel Arteta's side.

Harry Kane the 'final piece of the jigsaw' Arsenal need

Would Harry Kane join Tottenham's rivals Arsenal? (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kai Havertz's 15 goals this season has been a decent return, Arsenal are seeking a focal point to their attack to ensure they don't come unstuck against certain sides. The Gunners' failure to score in the League Cup semi-final over two legs against Newcastle made their deficiencies sharper under focus, and now Arsenal are being linked with top European strikers as a result - including Kane.

Premier League pundit Joe Cole believes Kane is exactly what Arsenal need to lift trophies in 2025/26, with not only his goals but ability to bring others into play key abilities he possesses.

Havertz has blown hot and cold this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can see the logic with Harry Kane joining Arsenal – stranger things have happened," Cole said while speaking to Paddy Power. "He’s gone to Germany, and he’s carried on where he left off. The man just oozes goals. For Arsenal, as a footballer, he would be the perfect last piece in the jigsaw – he suits them down to the ground."

Kane has played for Arsenal before, in their academy as an eight-year-old. The Gunners released him for not being athletic enough, according to club legend and then academy manager Liam Brady.

But while Cole suggests the move would benefit Arsenal enormously, he also highlights that he doesn't expect a transfer of such magnitude to take place. Indeed, Kane grew up in a Tottenham-supporting family and spent nearly 20 years of his life at the club.

“I can’t see it, however," Cole admits. "There’s such a wrench between the two clubs. I think it would be too much for Harry. Sol Campbell joining Arsenal from Spurs was a bit different to this, but from a football perspective, it makes a lot of sense, because he is perfect for their style of football."

Cole gives his opinion on Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the chances of Kane joining Arsenal are miniscule. If he wants to return to the Premier League then he won't short of suitors, but the England captain simply won't want to tarnish his Tottenham legacy by joining their closest rivals towards the latter stages of his career.

If he does join the Gunners, then it'll be an incredibly brave move he'll have to live with for the rest of his life. Just ask Campbell, as Cole highlights.