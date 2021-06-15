Quiz! Can you name every country Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against?

You have eight minutes to guess 108 countries.

I see pride. I see power. I see a bad-ass mother, who don’t take no crap from Ali Daei.

At least we assume that’s what Cristiano Ronaldo – who presumably holds a higher opinion of Cool Runnings than Michael Owen – coos to himself each morning. If not, he should.

The Juventus forward is just a few strikes behind all-time international goalscoring leader Ali Daei – the Iranian legend who once scored against Chelsea and spent his international career bullying the likes of Laos and Guam.

And so to this magic quizzing hour. We’re looking for every team Ronaldo has ever scored against for Portugal, meaning many of the answers below will earn you multiple points. The stage is yours - be grateful, it's usually CR7's...

