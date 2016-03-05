Emotional Kane rues derby draw

Tottenham striker Harry Kane conceded to being disappointed with the 2-2 draw against Arsenal after his spectacular goal prompted "a flood of emotions".

Arsenal struck first as the north London rivals sought to gain ground on Premier League leaders Leicester City at White Hart Lane, with Aaron Ramsey cleverly backheeling past Hugo Lloris in the 39th minute.

But the visitors' hopes of victory appeared to unravel entirely after Francis Coquelin hacked Kane down to be sent off in the 55th minute.

Toby Alderweireld levelled with an hour played, two minutes before Kane steered home a magnificent angled strike – tearing off his protective face mask in celebration.

"We're very disappointed," Kane told Spurs' official website.

"We needed to kill it and get a third. That's football. We'll deal with it and move on."

On his 20th goal of the season, the England forward added: "I got it out of my feet and thought 'why not?', so to see it go in meant a flood of emotions."