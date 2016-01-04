Emotional Zidane vows to rescue Real Madrid's season

Zinedine Zidane is convinced he can rescue Real Madrid's season after being appointed as Rafael Benitez's successor.

Madrid and France legend Zidane was confirmed as the club's new coach on Monday as Benitez paid the price for an unconvincing first half of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benitez lasted just seven months at the helm but Zidane - who had been coaching Madrid's Castilla side - spoke after president Florentino Perez's announcement to express his pride at being appointed.

"I want to thank the club and the president for the opportunity to coach this club," the 43-year-old said.

"It's the best club in the world with the best fan-base. I will do my very best so that at the end of the season this club will have a trophy.

"I will work hard with all the players and I think it will go well.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone tomorrow. Tomorrow is when the work starts.

"It is an important day for me and an emotional day. Even more than when I signed as a player.

"I will put all my heart into this job and for the club."

Former Castilla player Benitez was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor in June, but endured a difficult spell that included a 4-0 Clasico humbling against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Constant reports of dressing-room unrest and the saga over Denis Cheryshev featuring in the Copa del Rey when ineligible made matters worse for the Spaniard, who leaves Madrid third following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Valencia.

World Cup-winner Zidane, who lifted the Champions League and La Liga during Madrid's Galactico era, begins his reign in charge with the visit of Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.