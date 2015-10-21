Emre Can: Liverpool will keep running under Klopp

Emre Can expects the Liverpool players to understand Jurgen Klopp's high-tempo gameplan better the longer they work with the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw at Tottenham on Saturday but produced a more energetic display - with the high pressing one of Klopp's preferred tactics.

The players tired as the game went on, however, and Can accepts game management is something they will have to work on.

"When you play football, you have to do a lot of running. You have to put in more sprints and the stats show we ran further. We have to learn how to deal with that and divide it up during games," the Germany international told the official Liverpool website.

"We’ll do that from now on and we haven’t got a problem with that because all the players have the necessary fitness levels. I think we’ll want to keep playing football this way. We want to be able to press in every game and not just in one match because there’s a new coach.

"Of course, everybody might have put in a bit more because there was a new coach and you want to show what you can do. But the aim for the team must be to give 100 per cent every game and do what the coach asks of us. We know we’ve got more quality and it’s up to us to create more chances to put us in a position to score more goals."

Can then went on to voice his delight at the opportunity to work with compatriot Klopp.

"He’s completely different from other coaches. He is more emotional and he’ll put his arm round you," he added.

"That’s the way he is and I don’t think anything will change regardless of whether he’s in Germany or here in England. I think all coaches have their own way of doing things.

"I definitely enjoy working with a coach like that. He likes to come onto the pitch in training and show you how you can do something better. He is always keen to help and I find that very positive. I like the way he works and it suits me down to the ground."