End of unbeaten run will not affect PSG - Matuidi

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has played down the importance of losing their domestic unbeaten record after a 2-1 defeat at Lyon on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions saw their mammoth 36-match league unbeaten come to an end at Parc Olympique Lyonnais as goals from Maxwel Cornet and Sergi Darder proved enough for Lyon despite Lucas Moura pulling one back for PSG.

It marked PSG's first league loss since a 3-2 reverse at Bordeaux in March of last year, although the capital club still hold a 23-point lead over Monaco at the top of the table.

PSG now turn attention to their Coupe de France quarter-final tie at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Asked about the reason for the defeat, Matuidi said: "The quality of this Lyon team, which was able to play the game they needed when we were not at our best.

"It is a defeat but we will make sure to start from the front in Saint-Etienne.

"We must learn to accept it. We knew it could happen. It does not call anything into question.

"We are still competing on all fronts and we must not forget our goals. Our ambition is the same as last year, to win the treble and perhaps even more with the Champions League."

Matuidi does not believe the result will be a blow to PSG's morale, adding: "There are enough experienced players to start well [against Saint-Etienne].

"We will do what it takes at the Geoffroy-Guichard, although we also know it will be complicated there."