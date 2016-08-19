Engels: I am not ready for Arsenal or Dortmund move

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels feels he is not ready for a transfer to a club of Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund's stature just yet and would prefer a move to a smaller club at this stage of his career.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the best players around in the Belgian top flight and recent reports suggested both Arsenal and BVB are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Nevertheless, Engels is in no rush to leave Brugge and if he did, he would opt for less of a step up.

"That [a move to Dortmund or Arsenal] is a bridge too far for me at the moment," Engels told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"A mid-table team [in a big league] would be the ideal next step for me and there have been some serious offers from such teams.

"I am staying calm, though. I only want to be informed about it when Club also agree to a transfer.

"I am 100 per cent focused on Club now and that will not change so long as I am here. Playing in the Champions League is a nice prospect as well.

"We will have to wait and see what happens."

The centre-back has a contract with Brugge until June 2020.