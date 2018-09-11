England 1 Switzerland 0: Rashford gets Southgate's men back to winning ways

Marcus Rashford scored in consecutive matches for the first time in his international career as England returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in Leicester.

Manchester United forward Rashford gave the Three Lions an early lead at home to Spain on Saturday before they fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat.

He was one of only two players to keep their place as Gareth Southgate shuffled his pack at the King Power Stadium and a disjointed first-half showing followed.

There was a marked improvement in the second period, with Rashford on hand to halt a run of three consecutive defeats for the World Cup semi-finalists.