England 1 Switzerland 0: Rashford gets Southgate's men back to winning ways
England were poor before half-time against Switzerland but improved after the break as Marcus Rashford scored the only goal.
Marcus Rashford scored in consecutive matches for the first time in his international career as England returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in Leicester.
Manchester United forward Rashford gave the Three Lions an early lead at home to Spain on Saturday before they fell to a 2-1 Nations League defeat.
He was one of only two players to keep their place as Gareth Southgate shuffled his pack at the King Power Stadium and a disjointed first-half showing followed.
There was a marked improvement in the second period, with Rashford on hand to halt a run of three consecutive defeats for the World Cup semi-finalists.
