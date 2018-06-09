England continue youth success with third Toulon title in a row

England Under-21s have won the Toulon Tournament for a third consecutive year, beating Mexico 2-1 in the final to continue the country's glorious stretch at youth level.

The Three Lions have become accustomed to picking up youth titles in recent years, with the Toulon Tournament among those at which England sides have regularly thrived.

And it is no different this year after Aidy Boothroyd's men came from behind to defeat Mexico with goals from Dael Fry and Kieran Dowell in France.

Mexico had led early through Roberto Alvarado, but Fry and Dowell - both Under-20 World Cup winners last year - netted before half-time and England held on for the remainder of the match.

The sides had played out a goalless draw in the group stage, before England beat Scotland in the semi-finals as Mexico defeated Turkey.

As well as success at under-20 and under-21 level, England won last year's Under-17 World Cup and Under-19 European Championships.