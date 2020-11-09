England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania

Albania has emerged as a potential venue for England’s Nations League game against Iceland next week.

The Wembley clash on Wednesday, November 18 has been put at risk following the Government’s ban on arrivals from Denmark, which includes all elite sportspeople who had previously been exempt from restrictions.

Iceland are scheduled to play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday ahead of meeting Gareth Southgate’s side and seem set to fall victim to the updated rules.

England could have to face Iceland in Albania after the new ban on travel to Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

The FA is still awaiting clarification from the UK Government on whether the game can go ahead.

But the PA news agency understands Albania is being considered as a potential neutral venue to host a fixture which could decide qualification for the next stage of the Nations League.

England and Denmark are level on seven points in Group A2, two points behind leaders Belgium.

Southgate’s side host Belgium on Sunday before heading to pointless Iceland on Wednesday, when Denmark are scheduled for a trip to Belgium.

UK residents can return from Denmark but must isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.