England move interests Schalke skipper Howedes

Schalke captain Benedikt Howedes has indicated he would be interested in a move to England following Jurgen Klopp's appointment at Liverpool.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp was brought in by Liverpool as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers last week.

Howedes has spent his entire professional career at Dortmund's arch-rivals Schalke.

However, Howedes' contract at the Veltins Arena expires at the end of the 2016-17 season and the Germany centre-back has previously been linked with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

He told Bild: "This may sound crazy, but for me it does not depend on the money. For that, I am too much of a football romantic and I am too ambitious.

"Abroad still excites me – England sure is an interesting choice. But of course, the money is also important, as footballers we can only earn money for a limited time.

"English football is very fortunate to have someone like Klopp in the league… Liverpool is a club with great tradition and values.

"I am with Schalke 04 and currently have an objective here, but of course for any footballer there are clubs which are more interesting than others."