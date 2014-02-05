England need 'leader' Terry back, says Kalou

Kalou, who spent six years at Stamford Bridge between 2006 and 2012, says Roy Hodgson's men will need players with the leadership qualities of the Stamford Bridge captain.

The 33-year-old retired from international football in September 2012 after the Football Association pursued a disciplinary hearing into allegations that he racially abused Anton Ferdinand - despite being cleared of all charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court in July of that year.

Terry's impressive performances at the heart of the Chelsea defence this season - not least in Monday's 1-0 win at Manchester City - have prompted speculation that he could return to the England fold to partner Chelsea colleague Gary Cahill in Brazil.

And Kalou, now at Lille in Ligue 1, says his former skipper would be a great addition to Hodgson's squad.

"A player like Terry in the team changes a lot of things - not only on the pitch but off it," he told Fox Sports.

"I think that he is a great leader. If you (England) want to go to this type of competition you have to take people that will bring a positive aspect to the team and I think that 'JT' can bring that to the England squad.

"There is a lot of young players in the team so you need a leader like him who can direct those young players."