England players booed during curtain-raiser

It was the first high profile match since England lost 4-1 to Germany in the secound round of the World Cup in Bloemfontein on June 27.

The United fans jeered Chelsea players Ashley Cole, John Terry and Frank Lampard while the Chelsea supporters dished out the same treatment to Wayne Rooney.

England coach Fabio Capello was also booed by fans of both teams when he took his place among the VIP seats shortly before kick-off.

The Chelsea trio and Rooney will all be back at Wembley together on Wednesday when England play Hungary in a friendly international with a negative reception expected from the crowd again.

