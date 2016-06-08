England wrong to call up Rashford for Euro 2016 - Cole

England should not have called up Marcus Rashford for Euro 2016 with it being so unlikely that he will get on the pitch, according to Andy Cole.

The Manchester United striker, 18, scored eight goals for the club after making his first-team debut in February and netted within three minutes of his first appearance for England against Australia last month.

But ex-United and England attacker Cole disagrees with the viewpoint that Rashford will benefit from the experience of being taken to France if he is not being used in matches by manager Roy Hodgson.

Asked if Rashford was being rushed, Cole said: "Yes. I think Marcus has had a fantastic season but he gets in the Euros squad to sit on the bench or to sit in the stands.

"People say experience, but for me that's not an experience to sit in the stands and watch the game. He can watch that at home on TV.

"If you're going to be involved and play games then that’s experience. But when you look at it and Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge are all there, is he going to play in front of any of those guys? Most probably not.

"No doubt Marcus will say it's a great experience to be involved at such a tender age, but you could look and say the same thing about Theo Walcott.

"He went at that age and his career has never really kicked on as a regular player in the national team for England.

"Hopefully Marcus will come back from that and crack on with next season with Manchester United."

Cole was speaking courtesy of New Era Global Sports.