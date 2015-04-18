Enrique: Barca 'empty' after Valencia win

Luis Suarez followed his midweek brace in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League triumph at Paris Saint-Germain with a first-minute opener at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

But the league leaders turned in a laboured first half display as Valencia captain Dani Parejo had a penalty saved and Andre Gomes hit the post for the visitors.

Lionel Messi sealed the points deep into stoppage-time with his 400th Barcelona goal but afterwards Luis Enrique suggested his players were "empty" after their exertions this week.

"It was a great start to the game with that goal in the first minute, but from there we had problems," he told a press conference.

"We committed uncharacteristic errors, we had more problems than usual to approach the opposition goal.

"They had a lot of chances and they deserved better.

"After the break we made ​​some changes and we played ​​the game we wanted to do.

"This is a great result. We must congratulate the players because they are empty."