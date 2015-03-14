Enrique: Barcelona utterly focused on Eibar

While a tax fraud case against Barcelona, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his predecessor Sandro Rosell regarding the transfer of Neymar from Santos ramped up on Friday; Luis Enrique argued it would not affect his players.

The 44-year-old coach claimed his team is used to performing on the pitch when Barcelona are dealing with other issues off the field that attract the attention of the media, and he added that next week's El Clasico against Real Madrid is not being discussed either.

Barcelona can move four points clear of Real with a win at Eibar, who have lost seven straight games, and Luis Enrique promised that is all his side is thinking about.

"We can only control the things happening on the pitch and at the training ground. Other things are in the hands of the justice system and we will see what will happen," he said.

"We are just focused on the team. It's a shame we are used to these kind of things in the news but we will keep going and working on ourselves."

After their league trip to Eibar, Barcelona face two massive fixtures at the Camp Nou - a UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday and the visit of Real on March 22.

"We are just thinking about this match [against Eibar]," Luis Enrique maintained.

"There is no other game for us on our minds. Right now, another match doesn't exist."