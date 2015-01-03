Enrique challenges Barca reserves to step up

The Liga giants were sanctioned by FIFA last April due when irregularities were found in their dealings at youth level.

Barca's punishment was originally suspended as an appeal was launched to the governing body and, when that was rejected, Barca took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, CAS upheld the original ruling meaning Barca cannot make transfers until 2016 as they were banned from making additions for two transfer windows.

Head coach Luis Enrique admits the situation is not ideal, but the 44-year-old is happy to utilise players coming through the club's youth ranks.

"It came as something of a surprise, we would rather a different decision but we'll deal with what we've got," he said.

"We've got a good enough squad right now to cope and I have a lot of respect with the players in reserve.

"Because we can't sign players we'll give more chances to those players and we'll keep an eye on how they're progressing."

CAS' decision may cause a particular issue for Barca in the right-back position with Dani Alves previously announcing that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Martin Montoya has also expressed a desire to depart Camp Nou.

However, Luis Enrique insists that the ban does not affect the future of either player.

On Montoya, he said: "It doesn't change anything, he said he would like to leave the club, he announced that to the club.

"Yes, there's been a turn in events since the CAS announcement but I remember that every player has a buyout clause and they can leave the club if that's what they so desire."

In regards to Dani Alves, he added: "With Alves it's a sporting situation I'm not going to make public things I speak about with the directors of sport, they're private matters.

"He's an important player in this squad. Whenever these situations arrive I speak to the implicated parties first.

"There's no rush in this respect and the fact we can't sign new players doesn't mean we have to look through a magnifying glass at every departure."