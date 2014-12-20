Enrique enjoying Pedro's Barca resurgence

The Spain international got Barca off to a fine start as he steered Ivan Rakitic's lofted pass beyond the helpless Juan Carlos after just 72 seconds at Camp Nou.

Pedro then claimed an assist as Luis Suarez scored his first La Liga goal just after the break, with Gerard Pique and a Lionel Messi brace completing the rout.

The 27-year-old has only made eight starts in the league so far this term, but after scoring a Copa del Rey hat-trick against Huesca and then netting in the Cordoba triumph, Luis Enrique believes Pedro is finding his feet again.

"He's a top performer," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"He was finding it hard to get goals early on in the season, but the Pedro we've got now is very hard to stop."

Luis Enrique was also happy to see Suarez score an "important" first league goal for the club, though he was keen to remind people that the Uruguayan offers a lot more to the team than just goals.

He added: "Obviously strikers have always a direct relationship with goal as they’ve got the responsibility of scoring.

"While they can score, it is better because their confident rises, so this first goal is important.

"But, it is not decisive. Suarez delivers more thing than goals and he is helping us a lot in other aspects of the game."