Enrique happy with Liverpool debut

After completing his £6 million move from Newcastle United on Friday, the Spanish full-back was drafted into the side after Fabio Aurelio failed to shake off an injury, and put in a solid performance in the 1-1 draw, despite having only taken part in one training session with his new team-mates.

"I was surprised. I only found out a few hours before kick-off. I knew Fabio had not trained but it was only this morning they told me.

“It was just about defending first, because that is my job. I have plenty more days to train with the team and understand.

“I think in the next few games, if I continue to play, it will be easy to understand players of this quality.”

Despite his satisfaction in his own performance, the left-back admits a draw was not an ideal start to the season, especially after Liverpool took the lead through Luis Suarez, who had earlier squandered an opportunity from the penalty spot.

Sebastian Larsson’s spectacular equaliser shared the spoils at Anfield, but Enrique is keen to make amends against Arsenal next Saturday at Emirates Stadium, as the players inevitably increase their fitness levels and become accustomed to the new faces around them.

“We have to think about the next game,” he said. “We need more fitness but that is normal, as it is only the first game.

“I am OK. I am not 100 percent because I have not trained with the team and I need to get to know everyone. That is normal.”

By Vithushan Ehantharajah