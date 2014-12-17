Enrique: Hard to imagine a better performance

The Catalan club romped into the Copa del Rey's round of 16 in Barcelona on Tuesday, thumping their third-tier opposition to complete a 12-1 aggregate victory.

Despite resting the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Xavi and Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona had no trouble against Huesca - who lead Spain's Segunda B - and their coach was full of praise for their performance.

"It's hard to imagine a better job than this match," Luis Enrique told Barcelona's website.

The 44-year-old hailed Barcelona's "mentality, attitude and defensive concepts", while he insisted Huesca deserve to be playing higher in Spain's football pyramid than the third tier.

But Luis Enrique argued Huesca had struggled to get into the contest at the Camp Nou due to his team's defensive display.

"We made a brutal game in defence. Very good," he said.