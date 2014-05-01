Enrique has 'done things well', says Celta keeper

The Galicia-based club are safe from the relegation mire, 10 points clear of the drop zone with three games to play, and occupy a spot in the top half of the La Liga table.

Enrique's ability to steer Celta to 12 wins and seven draws in 35 matches has seen him linked to replace Gerardo Martino, who is under increasing pressure to keep his job after what could be a trophy-less season at Camp Nou.

But Yoel said Enrique still has three games to go before he can consider any job offers.

"First he has to finish the season here and then later, the boss will take whatever decision he needs to take," the shot-stopper said.

"If the calls come and there's genuine interest, it's because he's done things well here.

"If the manager decides to go there, it's because he wants to and if not, we'll keep enjoying having him here."

Yoel said the playing group had not discussed potentially losing Enrique to Barca.

"We're all happy with the way Luis Enrique works, with him and his coaching team," he said.

"We haven't spoken in the locker room about whether he's staying or not, because that's a decision only he can make."

Yoel said Celta will aim to build on their 12 wins, which is already two more than their 2012-13 season, despite having little to play for.

"Even though we've got the points we needed, there's still three games and as the professionals we are, we have to face these next games, the same way we have all the rest," he said.

"Winning is our obligation."