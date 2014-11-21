Enrique 'has not spoken' to Messi over future

Argentina captain Messi was coy over his future during an interview with newspaper Ole in his homeland this week, stating his desire to remain at Barca before adding that "things don't always work out as you want them to".

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has since insisted Messi is happy at Camp Nou, and Luis Enrique says his star attacker has no case to answer.

"I've always heard Leo saying he is happy at Barcelona," he said. "I'll take the message that he is very comfortable here. These are the statements that interest me.

"I have not talked to Leo about his statements. I have always heard that things are great at Barcelona [for him]."

Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, but remain without midfielder Andres Iniesta (calf). However, Luis Enrique is hoping to welcome him back to the first-team fold soon.

"It's much better," added the coach on Friday. "He has participated with us yesterday and today.

"We do not have a medical discharge but are waiting for him to return to help us out."

In addition to the positive news regarding Iniesta, Luis Enrique will also be able to call on Jeremy Mathieu (foot) and Rafinha (muscle) after both recovered from their respective injuries.