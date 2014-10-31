Enrique prepared for 'special' Celta fixture

The 44-year-old spent a season in the Celta hot seat before assuming the Barca reins during the close-season and will be keen for a return to winning ways following a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid last time out.

Barca remain at the Liga summit despite that loss, but Luis Enrique believes a victory over his former employers will be far from straightforward.

"It is the most special game to prepare for," he said. "I've found it even stranger because I know many of the Celta players.

"I think they are a very dangerous outfit. I'm so glad they are having a great start to the season.

"I have many memories of my time at the Galician club. It is a great club with great values."

Celta currently sit sixth in the Spanish top flight having lost just one match so far this season.