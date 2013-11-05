Enyeama form delights Lille boss Girard

The Ligue 1 outfit sit second in the table – just two points behind reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain – after a terrific start to the campaign.

That is partly down to Enyeama, who has kept 10 clean sheets in their 12 league matches, conceding just four goals all season.

Enyeama impressed again in a 2-0 win over Monaco on Sunday and Girard is elated with the form of the keeper.

"He is a real model. And in the Lille changing room, he is like a big brother, he commands respect," Girard told French newspaper Le Parisien.

"Today, he is one of the pillars of the team, this is a boy who has pep, who is happy to live and transmits it on the pitch, because the job is there. This is a great person to have by my side."

Lille midfielder Florent Balmont also sang the praises of Enyeama and claims he is essential to creating a good atmosphere at the club.

"Vincent brings his good mood, and a playfulness that is good for the group. His enthusiasm, his smile, his jokes are always surprising," he said.

Lille travel to Guingamp in their next fixture on Saturday.